$280.72 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report $280.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.80 million to $286.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $290.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. 1,371,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.