$27.85 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post $27.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.92 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $31.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $80.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $80.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.27 million, with estimates ranging from $115.46 million to $121.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

XENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $12,199,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 178,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,527. The company has a market capitalization of $735.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

