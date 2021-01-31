2,500 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,351,000. Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49.

