2,198 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

