211,861 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $5,048,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PRG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

