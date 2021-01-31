$209.15 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post sales of $209.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.50 million and the highest is $211.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $771.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $831.45 million, with estimates ranging from $830.30 million to $832.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $639.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

