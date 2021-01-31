2,074 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

