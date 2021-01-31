2,004 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. 9,380,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,060. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

