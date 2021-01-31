$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 638,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $143.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

