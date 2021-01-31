$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 579.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. 960,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,943. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.