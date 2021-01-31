1irstcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $72,277.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $29.95 million and $72,277.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00079804 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015975 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00342466 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000221 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.