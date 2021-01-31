18,850 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

