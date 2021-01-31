1,813 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.80. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

