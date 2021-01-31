180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,084 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Eaton stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

