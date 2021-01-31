180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 730,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 745,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

