180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

