180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $188.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

