180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,040,863.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,922,967 shares in the company, valued at $158,892,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,022,976 shares of company stock worth $59,928,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.44.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

