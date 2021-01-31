180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $231.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.46. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

