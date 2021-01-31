15,049 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 4,648,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

