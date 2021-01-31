14,950 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in STORE Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $31.02 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

