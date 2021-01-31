1,400 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $167.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

