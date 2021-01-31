$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post sales of $12.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.10 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20,650%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $22.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $24.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

ITCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.15. 793,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $628,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,090,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

