$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.93. 1,143,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.