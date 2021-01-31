$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

CMS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 2,474,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,952. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

