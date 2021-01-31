$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.98. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 557.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

CUBI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 205,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

