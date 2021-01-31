$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 3,781,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

