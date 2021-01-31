$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $956.09 million. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.03.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

