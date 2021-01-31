$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $956.09 million. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.03.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.