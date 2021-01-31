-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.73). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,596 shares of company stock worth $7,368,674. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after buying an additional 587,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 269,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $123.73.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

