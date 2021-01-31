$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. PGGM Investments raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.22. 1,757,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,807. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.