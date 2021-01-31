$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 214.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,044. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.