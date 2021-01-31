$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Novanta reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.03. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,336 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 118.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 211.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.