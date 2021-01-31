$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,882. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

