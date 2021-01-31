-$0.13 EPS Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,091,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,978,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.