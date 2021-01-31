-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Several research firms have weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.80.

NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 16,040,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,602,938. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

