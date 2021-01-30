Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Down 6.5%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.29. 1,132,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 832,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $627.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

