Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $627.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

