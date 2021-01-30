Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Zymeworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

