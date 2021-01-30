ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0007

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $677,511.70 and approximately $84.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.