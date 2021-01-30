Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 10,228,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,873,710. The company has a market cap of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,255,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

