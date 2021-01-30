Zilliqa 24-Hour Volume Hits $98.65 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $742.24 million and approximately $98.65 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00082072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012658 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,185,560,283 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,093,130 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

