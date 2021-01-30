Zero Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $371,115.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00246351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00106645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,593,012 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.