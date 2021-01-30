Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches Market Cap of $642,349.26

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $642,349.26 and approximately $6,342.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00131277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00034517 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 794,770,405 coins and its circulating supply is 498,517,638 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

