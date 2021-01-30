Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,184.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.02 or 0.04016492 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00389583 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.84 or 0.01187196 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00500852 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00410827 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003803 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00250425 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00022076 BTC.
Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
