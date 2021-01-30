Zcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,146.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.61 or 0.04025651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00389874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.49 or 0.01205098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.00524279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00409752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00245942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

