ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.28

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $130.59 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.
ZB Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
