Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.48 ($102.92).

FRA:ZAL opened at €94.72 ($111.44) on Thursday. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.84.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

