Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

ZLAB opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.