Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

