Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. Mondi has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

